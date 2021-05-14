Mississippi River traffic resumes under damaged bridge

A tug boat pushes barges down the Mississippi River and under the Interstate 40 linking Tennessee and Arkansas on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Coast Guard reopened a section of the river near Memphis on Friday, three days after river traffic was shut down when a crack was found in the bridge. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – River traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found “significant rust and the beginning of a crack" in the same area as the fracture that prompted the bridge's shutdown this week.

More than 60 tugboats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said.

Economic development officials had been concerned that an extended closure of river traffic could hurt the region's economy and have ripple effects on the nation’s supply chain.

The bridge itself will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, with road traffic rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south.

Ad

River traffic under the six-lane bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot (274-meter) horizontal steel beams that are crucial for the bridge’s integrity, said Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Engineers wanted to ensure the bridge could stand on its own before reopening river traffic.

“Based on information provided to us by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Coast Guard has determined that transit under the I-40 bridge is safe for maritime traffic,” Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Rhodes, captain of the Port of Memphis, said in a statement.

Ad

Ad