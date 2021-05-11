Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Ghosn, while detained in Japan on financial misconduct charges, repeatedly told prosecutors that his compensation was never decided, and just a reference, according to records presented Tuesday, May 11, 20221 in Tokyo District Court. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

TOKYO – Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon, according to records presented in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Ghosn said the plans were just a “reference,” said a defense attorney for Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive on trial in connection with alleged underreporting of Ghosn’s pay by about a billion yen ($10 million) per year.

Daisuke Fujiwara, a lawyer for Kelly, read more than 200 pages documenting Ghosn’s interrogations in a Tokyo jail in November and December 2018.

Kelly, who is an American and a lawyer, says he is innocent and he was only trying to find legal ways to compensate Ghosn.

The defense is trying to show a panel of three judges that Kelly had little to do with the complex attempts by Ghosn to calculate his future pay.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for about two decades, fled to Lebanon while out on bail in late 2019. He is unlikely to stand trial since Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

The prosecutors’ records show Ghosn denied the payments were “delayed,” asserting they were all “conditional.”

In one segment, Ghosn highlighted that by pointing out that if a plane he was on were to crash, his wife wouldn’t get any of of the money.

