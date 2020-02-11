UK economy flat-lines in Q4 amid Brexit and election clouds
LONDON – The British economy flat-lined in the final quarter of 2019, official figures showed Tuesday.
The stagnation was widely anticipated in light of the Brexit and election uncertainty that was dominant at the time.
Overall, the British economy grew by 1.4% in 2019, just ahead of the previous year's rate of 1.3%.
