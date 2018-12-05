'Special Air Mission 41' to fly over College Station burial site en route to Houston

HOUSTON - The Air Force announced the plane carrying former President George H. W. Bush will soar over the interment site at College Station, Texas, on Wednesday.

The 89th Airlift Wing, based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, will conduct the tribute flight.

When the President of the United States is onboard the Boeing 747 aircraft, it is commonly referred to as “Air Force One.” For the mission supporting the state funeral -- the aircraft call sign is “Special Airlift Mission 41” -- in honor of the former President of the United States.

In honor of former President George H. W. Bush, Joint Base Andrews' 89th Airlift Wing will conduct a tribute flight with... Posted by United States Air Force on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

