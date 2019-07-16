Webster church had special influence on Apollo 11 astronaut before moon landing mission

WEBSTER, Texas - One member of the crew aboard the Apollo 11 Mission had a special personal moment before his historic walk on the moon.

Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin was a member and elder at the Webster Presbyterian Church. Prior to the mission to the moon, he met with the pastor and other leaders within the church to discuss how he could hold a lunar communion.

The original chalice that was used during that communion will be on display at the church this weekend during a commemorative service.

Five interesting things to know about Webster Presbyterian Church:

- Webster Presbyterian Church is more than 100 years old.

- Several astronauts have been members of this church, including Aldrin, John Glenn and Clayton Anderson.

- The church commemorates the Lunar Communion annually. The special service will be held on July 21 at 10 a.m.

- The church anticipates that more than 400 people will be in attendance. Retired astronaut Anderson will serve as a guest pastor.

- The chalice that Aldrin took with him on the Apollo 11 space mission to the moon will be on display this weekend.

