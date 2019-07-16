Houston Astros to celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with special hats

The special Apollo 11 hat that the Houston Astros will wear to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic mission is seen in a photo posted on Twitter on July 15, 2019.

HOUSTON - During the July 22 game against the Oakland Athletics, the Houston Astros will host a special night celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The team will commemorate the Apollo 11 mission by wearing special hats during the game that feature the Apollo 11 mission emblem.

Guests can purchase an Apollo 11 night ticket package with an Orbit "moon landing" bobblehead for $35.

Other features of the night include the first pitch thrown by Rick Armstrong, son of Apollo 11 astronaut, Neil Armstrong; a replica statue of Neil Armstrong's spacesuit from the mission at the Budweiser Brew House; and the NASA mobile exhibit and space replication vehicle.

For more ticket information, click here.

For more information about the Astros giveaways for the 2019 season, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.