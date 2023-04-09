Easter Looks Egg-cellent!

From Sunrise services through the afternoon, look for great Easter Sunday weather.

Easter Sunday:

HOUSTON – The Easter Sunday forecast looks much better than most of this rather dreary and wet week! Expect to see clouds for a big part of the morning, then we’ll be mixing in some sunshine and temps in the mid 70s.

Cool start for a wonderfully warm Sunday afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmer Work Week:

A quick disturbance will drop out of the Rockies and bring a few sprinkles on Monday but then push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Quiet Work Week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Aside from some sprinkle chances on Monday, we’ll stay dry for most of the week, slowly warming back into the 80s before rain chances return into the following weekend.