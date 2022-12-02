The warmth is back

Friday’s Forecast:
We’re starting this Friday with overcast skies and some light rain. This rain will stay with us through the early afternoon. It won’t affect your plans but will be a nuisance. Temperatures climb to the mid-70s this afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze.
Weekend front:
A cool front limps into SE Texas Saturday. It will bring more light rain starting in our northern counties in the morning, I-10 around noon, and along our coast in the evening. This will be a little inconvenient for your Saturday plans but won’t cause major impacts. Sunday looks dry with temperatures in the lower-70s.
10-day Forecast:
The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next cold front. We do have low rain chances mid-week but may not get much of a cool down until our next weekend.
End of The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:
November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season. While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.