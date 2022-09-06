Back to work with rain today south of I-10

Tuesday’s Forecast:
An area of low pressure south of Dallas is bringing dry air noth of I-10. South of I-10 we have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the lower-90s with a light west wind.
One more round of widespread heavy rain:
The combination of low pressure and a front bring the chance of widespread heavy rain Wednesday. All of southeast Texas has a low chance of getting street flooding.
10-day forecast:
What you’ll notice right away is the contrast from early this week to the weekend and beyond. Rain is possible through Friday. I’ve got a dry forecast this weekend through Thursday of next week.
Tracking the tropics:
Danielle will weaken the next few days. Tropical Storm Earl will intensify into a hurricane and possibly become our first major hurricane in the Atlantic of 2022. The tropical wave near Africa has a 40%-60% chance to become Fiona by the end of the week. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.