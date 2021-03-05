66ºF

A Cold Look Back

Frank Billingsley
, Chief Meteorologist

Not so long ago

Many folks are still recovering from a week that will be remembered for the rest of our lives...the cold, the ice, the snow, the dark, the worry. You might take a moment to look back at just how remarkable a week we went through in our weather history. The National Weather Service put together a complete review and one of the first things that stuck out is that Valentine’s Day the ENTIRE STATE OF TEXAS went under a Winter Storm Warning. That in itself is record-worthy.

All of Texas under a Winter Storm Warning courtesy NWS Houston

That warning earned its stripes, of course, as not only the winter weather materialized, but so did the cold. Here’s the timeline of temperatures:

Temperatures plunge to their lowest in three decades courtesy NWS Houston

While Bush IAH officially dropped to 13°, we experienced much colder around the area. In Harris County, the lowest was in east Stafford with 3°, while the coldest temp turned up in Huntsville at 1°.

The report has the entire list by county and you can see just how cold your temperatures were.

Finally, the timeline for that horrible week is also included:

The week that was Timeline courtesy NWS Houston

Have a look at the report right here and settle in for some eye-opening information.

In the meantime, a cool, crisp stellar weekend is in store so make plans to enjoy it before the foggy conditions return next week.

Frank

