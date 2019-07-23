LIVE STREAM: Groups to ask for delay in vote pertaining to major rerouting plans for I-45

HOUSTON - Several community advocate groups will be holding a news conference Tuesday in an effort to appeal to the Houston-Galveston Area Council and delay the vote on whether to fund the reconstruction of a segment of I-45.

According to a news release, the vote will address the Texas Department of Transportation’s request for a $100 million down payment to rebuild the portion of I-45 that goes from I-10 to the North Loop.

The vote is expected to happen Friday, but Air Alliance Houston, LINK Houston, the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, the Make I-45 Better Coalition and concerned residents are calling for a delay, claiming that the H-GAC should wait until “TxDOT addresses community concerns surrounding the project.”

Advocacy groups are asking that the vote be postponed until 2020.

If the project goes through, it will take over 15 years to complete and will cost around $7 billion.

You can read more about the project in our Q&A about the rerouting plans.

The news conference is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.