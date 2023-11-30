Source: Texans signing defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTOn – The Texans are signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, according to a league source.

Lawrence tried out for the Texans on Wednesday. Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins missed practice with an elbow injury.

Lawrence played for Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke, his defensive line coach, in Arizona.

Lawrence is a 6-foot-2, 308-pound former Cardinals fourth-round draft pick from LSU. He has 13 career starts in 25 career games, 30 tackles and four tackles for losses.

He was a starting nose tackle for the Cardinals before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. He was later released and signed by the Miami Dolphins this year to their practice squad before being released and then signed by the Carolina Panthers to their practice squad and being released.

The Louisiana native was MVP of the Fiesta Bowl at LSU after recording two sacks. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

