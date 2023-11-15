Texans’ Nico Collins, Andrew Beck practicing, Dameon Pierce, Jimmie Ward, Noah Brown, Henry To’o’To’o not practicing

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Texans starting wide receiver Nico Collins returned to practice, an encouraging sign Wednesday after he missed a win over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a strained calf.

Starting fullback Andrew Beck returned to practice from ankle and shoulder injuries.

As Collins returned, wide receiver Robert Woods didn’t practice after returning to play Sunday from a foot injury. He is likely being rested as a precautionary measure. Noah Brown didn’t practice during the portion open to media. He wasn’t listed on any injury announcements Sunday when he caught a career-high seven passes for 172 yards.

Running back Dameon Pierce, a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie last season, isn’t practicing due to an ankle injury that has kept him out the past two games. His outlook for Sunday’s game is still being determined, per a league source.

Safety and team captain Jimmie Ward remains out with a hamstring injury.

Starting linebacker Henry To’oTo’o remains in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice.

Running back Devin Singletary, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, rushed for a career-high 150 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown against Cincinnati and is preparing to start again.

Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson who didn’t practice last week due to neck and back injuries is practicing Wednesday. He is expected to play Sunday after participating in 43 snaps, 67 percent of the overall defensive playing time.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice Wednesday. He is rested every Wednesday as the team manages his lingering knee injury. He is expected to play Sunday.

The first-team offensive line Wedneday was left tackle Josh Jones, left guard Tytus Howard, center Micahel Deiter, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle George Fant.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is practicing after returning Sunday from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games.

He played 44 snaps, 69 percent of the defensive playing time against the Bengals.

“I feel good,” Stingley Jr. said after the game. “Everybody was taking care of me. Everybody was making sure I was good out there.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.