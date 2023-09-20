Texans corner Steven Nelson shed a tear after being voted team captain: ‘Very meaningful’

HOUSTON – One hundred-and-one starts and 10 interceptions into his NFL career, Texans veteran cornerback Steven Nelson is a team captain for the first time.

Being named a captain in balloting from his teammates was an emotional moment for the Georgia native and former starter with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Very meaningful, shed a tear about it,” Nelson said. “First time having the C on my chest, means a lot to me. Very thankful for my teammates and coaching staff to acknowledge what I’ve been able to contribute to the team. Very proud.”

Nelson signed an upgraded $6.5 million maximum value contract, receiving a raise after reporting to training camp after missing the majority of the offseason except for a mandatory full-team minicamp.

Two games into the season, he has one interception, two passes defensed and four tackles.

“The relationship with Steven has been really good,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Steven’s a true pro. I appreciate Steven. When he came back, I told everyone on the team when he came back and worked with us. I mean, one of our most consistent players, not only on the defense, but on the team. He’s been a guy who’s been very consistent in his approach.

“That’s what leadership looks like. It’s being where you are supposed to be, doing your job, handling things the proper way, and that’s what Steven has done, that’s what he’s put on display. That’s something for the young guys to look to and say, ‘Man, this is how a professional handles his business.’ And Steven has done that every day.”

Hours of film study paid off for Nelson when he anticipated a crossing route from rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers on the second defensive series against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener recognizing a familiarity to what Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken did with his playbook at the University of Georgia. He intercepted Ravens quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson had just 172 passing yards

The winless Texans’ defense took a step back, though, against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson rushed for two touchdowns before leaving the game with a concussion. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

The defense allowed 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Colts went 4 for 4 in the red zone and converted 6 of 12 third downs.

‘Couple things we can do better,” Nelson said. “Got to get off the field on third down. Couple opportunities we had to stop them in the red zone. That wasn’t good enough, to our standard. Couple things we can definitely get better. It’s all self-inflicted. Just being disciplined.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com