Texans corner Steve Nelson on raise to $6.5 million: ‘It felt really good. It made me feel appreciated a little bit’

Houston Texans defensive back Steven Nelson (21) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Steven Nelson went from public acrimony born from frustration about the slow pace of negotiations and communication issues into a lucrative financial compromise.

In the wake of a contractual dispute that led up to a social media post from the veteran cornerback about Nick Caserio’s penchant for wearing vests and a lack of trust, the situation was resolved as Caserio and agent David Mulugheta negotiated an upgraded deal for this season.

Nelson signed an upgraded contract that raises his total maximum compensation to $6.5 million, up from a previously scheduled $4.5 million this season. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2 million total guaranteed, a $4 million base salary with $1 million of it guaranteed, plus playtime incentives and per game active roster bonuses adding another $1.5 million to the total value of the deal.

Money is often directly linked to respect, and Nelson took the move to heart. Caserio didn’t have to adjust the contract, but took the high road and didn’t dwell on the post and wanted to reward Nelson after a productive first season. There was a give-and-take here, a true win-win situation. And a deal was struck even though the Texans didn’t have to address Nelson’s contract.

“It felt really good,” Nelson said. “It made me feel appreciated a little bit, bringing me back in and getting me around the guys, so it kind of got me motivated.”

When asked directly about Caserio and the contract talks, Nelson replied: “I think just speaking with my agent on that one.”

Nelson previously signed a two-year contract with a maximum value of $10 million that includes $4.5 million guaranteed with a $3.5 million base salary this year with $750,000 of his salary guaranteed along with an additional $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives available based on playing time. Nelson was previously tied with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis with a $4.5 million annual average compensation ranking him 40th in the NFL among all cornerbacks. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“Not really going to comment on the discussions we’ve had, we’ve had constructive dialogue with Steven,” Caserio said at the start of training camp. “Respect Steven. I know he doesn’t like my wardrobe selection (smiled), that’s okay. Steven is here, he’s ready to go.

“I think a lot of these times sometimes it’s best to have a one-on-one discussion and dialogue, conversation. Better handled face to face. Steven has been in this league for a long time. He’s been a good player.”

Now, Nelson, 30, is back in the fold with the Texans after not attending the voluntary portion of the offseason before reporting to a mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Since the start of camp, Nelson has made a lot of plays, including a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Heading into his ninth season, Nelson allowed just 9.9 yards per reception for his lowest in the past five seasons last year with an 80.5 opposing passer rating, 253 air yards for his lowest in the past five seasons, and 114 yards after the catch for his lowest total in the past three seasons. The Texans’ defense improved to 10th in passing defense from 23rd in 2021 with the arrival of Nelson and rookie corner Derek Stingley Jr. as new starters.

The former Kansas Chiefs third-round draft pick from Oregon State recorded 52 tackles with one interception and one sack in 16 starts. He played 94 percent of the defensive snaps and allowed 37 completions on 62 targets for 367 yards, and a 59.7 completion percentage with two touchdowns surrendered.

“It’s great to have Steve here,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Great presence. He’s a worker. I’m excited to work with Steven. Think he’s going to be a really important piece to what we’re doing. Thankful to have him here.”

Nelson is part of a talented secondary that includes Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Desmond King, Shaquill Griffin and Tavierre Thomas.

“Really good secondary, mixture of young guys, veterans flying around,” Nelson said. “A lot of speed, physicality. I think this group could be really good. Got a lot of talented guys, young guys. Even guys running with the twos and threes, a lot of competition. I think we could be one of the top-tier groups.”

Nelson surrendered a 78.3 passer rating against him, ranking 29th in the NFL in that category. He was 20th in coverage snaps per catch rankings.

“Anytime you have a guy like Steve who has played in a bunch of different systems we’ve got to get him in here, and once he’s in here then get him caught up to speed,” said Cory Undlin, Texans defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. “It’s only going to help. I like that group a lot.”

“He’s played in similar schemes to this,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said. “I don’t see there being much of a learning curve for him. I’m excited to get him back in here. I thought he was competitive. I thought he made a lot of plays on the ball.”

Nelson, who has recorded 393 career tackles, 66 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles, is encouraged by how his first season in Houston went. Playing in Ryans’ scheme accentuates his skills more than Lovie Smith’s Cover 2 concepts.

“I like to play man-to-man corner,” Nelson said. “Tight on coverage, reading routes. This defense highlights that a little bit more than last year, so I think it’s going to be good for me.”

Ryans has galvanized the Texans’ locker room and fan base with his infectious personality.

“It’s been good, man,” Nelson said. “You can see, you can tell throughout his players, you know, coming out with great attitudes. Guys coming ready to work. That kind of rubs off on guys, and it comes from the top down.”

For Nelson, a lot of his approach to football comes back to playing the game with a certain edge. He has a quiet intensity.

“Just thought I have a mentality like, ‘I want to be the best,’” Nelson said. “Compete each and every play. Just having a dog mentality.”

