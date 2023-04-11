Texas guard Arterio Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge

Miami guard Nijel Pack drives to the basket past Texas guard Arterio Morris in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas reserve guard Arterio Morris, who was allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Morris was one of the top recruits in the country, but struggled for playing time in an experienced lineup for Texas, which advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. He averaged 4.7 points and 11.7 minutes and nd was expected to be a key component for the Longhorns under recently promoted coach Rodney Terry.

Texas fired former coach Chris Beard after his December arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, which was dismissed in February. Beard is now at Mississippi.

Morris was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after a June 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent.

“Arterio is thankful for the opportunity he was provided to not only play basketball, but be a student at the University of Texas,” Moore said. “He is looking forward to continuing his education and his progress as a student-athlete in the hopes of continuing his playing career after college.”

Beard said before the season started that Morris would be allowed to play. Morris kept playing after Terry took over as interim coach.

Morris is the second Longhorn to transfer since Terry was announced as the full-time head coach. Freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who red-shirted last season, announced on social media he’s headed to Georgetown.