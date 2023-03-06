Texas A&M standout Devon Achane is the fastest running back at scouting combine with blazing 4.32 clocking

(Brandon Wade, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) trips Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 23-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

INDIANAPOLIS – Devon Achane is an accomplished football player. The speedy Texas A&M running back is also a former track star.

The Missouri City native and Fort Bend Marshall graduate ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, the fourth-fastest time in combine history for a running back. It’s the fastest time for a running back since 2014.

“Of course. I say I’m always the fastest, not just running back, but athlete period,” Achane said at the combine.

Achane’s time only trails Chris Johnson (4.24), Dri Archer (4.26) and Keith Marshal (4.31) for the fastest time in franchise history.

Achane was faster than Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs (4.36) and East Carolina’s Keaton Mitchell (4.37), who both ran in the 4.3 range.

Achane also excelled in pass-catching drills.

He was an All-Southeastern Conference selection last season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per run. He caught 36 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Achane did not participate in the broad jump but did post a 33-inch vertical. He also looked smooth running receiving drills and did not drop a pass during reps. He had 21 career touchdown runs.

At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Achane isn’t a bigger back. He has electric speed, though.

“People always say I’m small, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life,” Achane said. “I feel like my size doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been good in my career this far. I do break a lot of tackles. I’m not the type to take any head-on tackles. I feel like I have a natural ability to avoid tackles, and that’s something I’m very, very good at.

In high school, Achane rushed for 2,097 yards and 38 touchdowns.

A former backup to Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller, Achane was named MVP of the Orange Bowl after rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Alabama.

He met formally with the Dallas Cowboys.

He patterns his game after San Francisco 49ers all-purpose running back Christian McCaffrey

“He’s a very good player,” Achane said. “I feel like I can do what he do. I can run the ball. I can catch.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com