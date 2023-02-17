Texans linebacker Garret Wallow ‘rehabbing hard’ after offseason ankle surgery, expects to be back by training camp

This is a photo of Garret Wallow of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Garret Wallow expects to make a full recovery by training camp from recent ankle surgery.

The third-year Texans linebacker anticipates an offseason devoted to strengthening his ankle, meaning he’s unlikely to be able to participate in organized team activities and minicamp.

Wallow characterized it as a cleanup procedure.

“Absolutely, just taking it day by day, rehabbing hard with the Texans’ training staff,” Wallow said Thursday while visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston with teammates Thomas Booker and Kurt Hinish. “They know what they’re doing, so just going in there every day giving 110 percent with them and trying to get back full speed as quick as possible. Something I’ve been dealing during the season. I’m just excited to get past that issue and move forward going into next year.”

Wallow, a former fifth-round draft pick from TCU, played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 13 tackles with one tackle for loss. He appeared in 15 percent of the defensive snaps. As a rookie, Wallow played in every game with two starts and had 23 tackles, two for losses in 286 snaps, 16 percent of the total defensive playing time.

“I’m not sure about offseason,” Wallow said. “I think the plan right now is for me to keep rehabbing, but see how fast I rehab and just making sure that I put my body in the best position to be back 100 percent and be back ready to go. Whatever that looks like, I say I put my trust in the training staff to get to that point.”

