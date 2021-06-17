Houston Astros’ Bregman leaves game with quad injury

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman fouls off a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HOUSTON – Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday night’s game after the first inning. He came up limping after running out a ground ball.

The team later announced Bregman strained his left quadriceps muscle.

After the game, manager Dusty Baker said he’s not sure of the severity of the injury but expects to lose Bregman for “a while.”

Bregman is hitting .275/.359/.787 this season with seven home runs and 34 RBI.