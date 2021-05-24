Tottenham, Roma to hunt new European title on road to Tirana

Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, shakes hands with Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)

GENEVA – Tottenham and Roma are starting on the road to Tirana next season.

The two clubs that recently fired and hired Jose Mourinho are the highest-ranked entries in the list being finalized this week for the inaugural Europa Conference League — the third-tier UEFA competition that kicks off in July.

The first winner will be crowned next May in a final at the 22,500-seat new national stadium in Albania.

It is not a glamorous or lucrative option for clubs that reached Champions League semifinals in the past three years. Tottenham went to the 2019 final.

“Yes, it’s not the competition we want to be in next year,” Tottenham’s interim coach Ryan Mason said Sunday. “But it’s a European competition, and we will respect it.”

Qualification was celebrated more enthusiastically Saturday by Union Berlin, which will make its European debut in August.

The new competition was not created to prioritize seventh-place teams from Europe’s richest leagues.

The Europa Conference League will ensure some lower-ranked nations have clubs involved beyond August after years of struggling to advance to the Champions League and Europa League groups.

