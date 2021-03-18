REPORT: Rockets trade P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee Bucks

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker (17) grabs a rebound between Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green, left, and Markieff Morris during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have traded P.J. Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski said the Rockets have traded Tucker and Rodions Kurucs for the Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick for point guard D.J. Augustin, forward D.J. Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

Tucker hasn’t played for the Rockets since before the All-Star break.

On March 11, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas revealed the team and Tucker had mutually agreed to part ways with Houston working on a trade.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Tucker has played four seasons for the Houston Rockets, thriving as a top defender and corner three specialists.

This season, Tucker’s numbers have been down with him averaging 4.4 points per game and hitting 31% of his threes.

D.J. Augustin, a Hightower graduate, is a 13-year NBA vet and will help the Rockets at the point guard position.

D.J. Wilson was a 2017 first-round pick who never quite fit with the Bucks. The 6-foot-10 forward has played limited minutes throughout his career.