Click2Win: RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready to rodeo? RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal is on Saturday, March 12th and we’re giving you the chance to experience this one-of-a-kind, exclusive event! Scroll down to enter now.

One lucky winner will be selected to receive the following:

4 Chute Seats to the Crown Royal Super Shootout® featuring Parker McCollum on Saturday, March 12th (food & beverages included)

$100 Lyft voucher

About RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal

The RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal, is an invitation-only event with a $250,000 purse. One of the richest one-day rodeos in the country, the Super Shootout features competitors in five traditional rodeo events, from renowned rodeos in North America. Competitors are invited to compete as an individual as well as with a team.

Athletes competing in bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling will battle it out for a chance to win $25,000, with the winning team winning $12,500 to split amongst the five contestants.

Must be 21+ years old to enter.

