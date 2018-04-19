World's longest lazy river opens Friday in Texas

WACO, Texas - Waco has grown as a hot destination spot in Texas, mostly due to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market. But here's another reason to visit the area.

Did you know there is a water sports facility in Waco that lays claim to the longest lazy river in the world? It opens for the season Friday.

The lazy river at BSR Cable Park is more than 3/4 of a mile long. One lap takes an hour, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

The resort also has a cable park, huge slides, cabins, a bar and restaurant.

If that's not enough of a draw, Waco will soon be home to one of the largest inland surfing and water sports facilities in the country. BSR Cable Park's website details plans for BSR Surf Resort which will feature a two-acre surf lake. It's set to open this summer.

