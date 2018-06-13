What-a-bummer: Whataburger pulls white buns, Texas toast from some locations

The Whataburger logo is seen on a restaurant in Friendswood, Texas, on May 31, 2018.

HOUSTON - Just one day after In-N-Out pulled its buns from stores, Whataburger is following suit.

Whataburger officials released a statement that reads, in part: "We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers."

The reason for the removal of the buns is due to an imbalance in the yeast, giving the bread an "unbalanced" flavor, said the Whataburger corporate communications office

Thankfully, Houston stores have dodged the list of impacted locations.

Read Whataburger's full statement below:

“We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast, and we want to make sure our customers get the best product.

We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. Customers visiting a restaurant experiencing a shortage of buns can enjoy extended breakfast hours until 1pm (Wednesday).

Our bread is baked daily and our teams are working around the clock to deliver fresh buns today and we look forward to getting back to business as usual just as soon as we can.” - Whataburger Corporate Communications

