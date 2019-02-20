Turner, Acevedo, Ogg to address no-knock policy after deadly botched raid

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department and the city have come under fire after a botched drug raid that left two people dead and four officers shot.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and District Attorney Kim Ogg, will address the public at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

In a heated town hall meeting Monday, Acevedo and Ogg talked with community members about the scandal and controversy surrounding the case agent, Officer Gerald Goines and a raid-turned-shootout on Harding Street.

"I’m very confident we're going to have criminal charges against one or more police officers," Acevedo said during the town hall.

All this comes after Channel 2 Investigates first uncovered a warrant that raised questions about Goines and whether he should face charges on allegations that the entire sting was built on a lie.

The chief also said officers serving warrants will start wearing body cameras and the department will stop using no-knock warrants.

However, the department will not be eliminating no-knock warrants altogether, but rather the chief is making tweaks to the policy, according to a memo sent by Acevedo.

The memo, sent out Tuesday night, said the chief or a designee must review and approve the no-knock request before it's sent to a judge for approval.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday where Turner, Acevedo and Ogg are set to address the no-knock policy. The meeting could also give information about an independent investigation.

