True Texan: Matthew McConaughey spotted in Whataburger drive-thru in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas - While visiting in San Angelo, Matthew McConaughey did what every true Texan would do: stop at Whataburger.

A cellphone video posted by one the employees shows the Oscar-winning actor grabbing his food at the drive-thru.

He even said his famous catchphrase "Alright, alright, alright" from the movie "Dazed and Confused" for the employees.

"Met Matthew McConaughey today in our drive through. He was super cool even tho all of us were freaking out lol. I even got him to say 'alright alright alright,'" Brooklyn Oden posted on her Facebook page.

