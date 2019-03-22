Man wanted on assault charges added to most wanted fugitive list, Texas DPS says

EL PASO, Texas - A man from El Paso who is affiliated with the MS-13 gang has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Rodrigo Flores, 34.

Flores, who is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member, officials said.

Flores, who was born in El Paso, Texas, still has ties to the area. Officials said his violent criminal history includes a 2012 conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in El Paso.

Flores subsequently received a five-year sentence in Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, officials said. He also served time in federal prison for drug offenses.

Flores is described by authorities as 5 feet 7, inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has numerous tattoos on his face, back, chest, neck, hands, arms and legs, and has a scar on his right forearm. Officials said he may be known by the nicknames of "Scrappy" and "Rigo."

Officials said to be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link under the "About" section.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted. Officials said tipsters will be provided a tip number, instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists, officials said. The current lists with photos can be found on the DPS website.

People are being asked to not attempt to apprehend any of the fugitives, as they are considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

