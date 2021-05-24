Texas House OKs Senate bill to require voter approval before cutting law enforcement funds — but only for large counties

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas House on Monday advanced the Senate’s proposal to require voter approval before law enforcement budget cuts after having made a substantial change: Senate Bill 23 would only apply to counties with more than 1 million residents, not city governments or less populated jurisdictions.

The bill is part of a Republican-led effort to protect law enforcement funding after civil rights advocates last year called on local governments to reduce what they spend on policing and to reform police behavior, leading Austin to cut its police budget. The demand for systemic change came in the wake of repeated law enforcement killings of Black and Hispanic people in Texas and around the country, including George Floyd's murder last May.

Ad

The Senate bill is also one of two key pieces of legislation on law enforcement funding moving through the chambers. If they both become law, Texas’ most populous cities and counties will have substantially different obstacles to cutting law enforcement funding.

On Monday, the House tentatively approved state Sen. Joan Huffman’s SB 23 on an 86-57 vote after about two hours of passionate speeches and debate between the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, and several House Democrats. When passed by the Senate, the bill applied to all Texas cities and counties, but it was changed in the House State Affairs Committee to only apply to the most populous counties. A House bill awaiting a hearing before the full Senate would financially punish large cities that cut police funding.

Ad

"Texans deserve to feel safe in their communities, and this bill guarantees that local voters have input in a critical decision,” Oliverson said on the House floor Monday.

Supporters have deemed both the Senate and House bills as essential to protect public safety while homicide rates continue to rise in cities throughout the state and country. The bill's opponents have knocked the bill as political pandering that blocks necessary police reforms. The term "defund the police" has become increasingly politicized, though its intent can range from activists seeking complete abolition to localities shifting police duties, like operating crime labs, into civilian roles.

"This is tyranny, this is an overreach in government," said state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, in a speech against the bill. "We have decided to take a couple of buzz words and catch phrases to make partisanship and to divide this state and this country."

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad