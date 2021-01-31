Which rom-com do Texans love most? Hint: ‘Big Mistake. Big. Huge.’

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of romantic comedies out there but, according to a recent survey, hopeless romantics in the Lone Star State love one rom-com title above all others -- “Pretty Woman.”

The survey conducted by couponlawn.com used data from Google trends to determine the most beloved romantic comedy movie in each state.

All in all, the 1990 film about the world’s nicest prostitute, played by Julia roberts, and her whirlwind romance with a wealthy businessman, played by Richard Gere, proved the second- most popular rom-com in the country, behind “The Princess Bride.”

Other popular rom-com titles included “Clueless,” “50 First Dates,” and “The Proposal.”

View the full study here.

