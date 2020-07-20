Former juvenile correctional facility employee accused of having sex with person under her supervision

HOUSTON – A 37-year-old woman who worked as a youth development coach at a Texas juvenile correctional facility is accused of having sex with a person in her care, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Monday in a statement.

A statement from TJJD says Andrea Banks was suspended and then fired after allegations surfaced on July 14 at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood.

Banks, who has worked for the TJJD since 2011, was arrested Monday and booked into the Brown County Jail. The case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit, according to officials.

Camille Cain, the Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued a statement that read, in part, “Without exception, any employee who betrays their oath to protect our youth and commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or criminal activity to report it immediately.”