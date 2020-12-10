56ºF

‘Most stunning show in 2020′: Social media reacts to SpaceX’s Starship SN8 explosion

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, marked Wednesday’s test flight of the Starship SN8 a success, despite it blowing up during the landing phase.

Musk wrote on Twitter that the uncrewed launch had a “successful ascent, switchover to header tanks and precise flap control to landing point.”

He continued that the “fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed!”

Musk, along with many others, celebrated the space accomplishment on social media.

“Mars, here we come,” he wrote.

