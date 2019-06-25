Skeeters baseball team to hold balloon release before game in memory of Maleah Davis

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters baseball team is planning a balloon release in memory of 4-year-old Maleah Davis at Constellation Field Tuesday evening.

The Skeeters will take on the High Point Rockers at 7:05 p.m. The team will pay tribute to the slain 4-year-old, whose remains were discovered May 31 near Hope, Arkansas. Although Maleah was buried Saturday with a beautiful memorial and custom-made casket, the tributes continue.

The Skeeters will release balloons around 6:50 p.m. Those who want to purchase a ticket can use the promo code "Maleah." Some of the proceeds from tickets sold using the promo code will go to Maleah's family.

