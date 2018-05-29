Santa Fe students to return to class for first time since shooting

People view a memorial erected in front of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 28, 2018.

SANTA FE, Texas - Students in Santa Fe will be going back to school Tuesday for the first time since a shooting at the high school that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

A gunman went on a nearly half-hour long rampage May 18, killing eight students and two teachers.

In the days that followed, a memorial of 10 white, wooden erected in front of the school has grown with balloons, pictures, flowers and stuffed animals.

Last week, teachers returned to class. They gathered in front of the school to grieve, dressed in green-and-yellow shirts, the school’s colors.

Some students have returned to the school since the shooting to collect belongings they were forced to abandon as they fled.

Officials at the Santa Fe Independent School District said there will be additional security and counseling services on campus Tuesday.

The last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, according to the district’s calendar.

