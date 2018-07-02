Santa Fe High School to receive metal detectors following deadly shooting

AUSTIN - Nearly two months after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting, the school district will be receiving a donation of up to 10 metal detectors to help increase security.

The metal detectors will be installed at entryways before classes start in August, if the school board approves the donation.

According to a news release from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a group of Santa Fe parents requested that the school board install metal detectors at all Santa Fe ISD schools before classes begin. Patrick has pledged to donate the detectors.

“I want to make sure that if the Santa Fe Independent School District School Board wants to install metal detectors they can do so,” Patrick said in the news release.

According to Patrick's office, the Texas Senate will also start a new matching fund program in the next legislative session for any school district that wants install metal detectors or buy scanning wands.

Patrick’s press release did not offer any other details on the program, but did note that schools that install these security devices before the next legislative session can be reimbursed. The grant program is part of the Texas Senate's school safety plan.

“We know we need a comprehensive plan to secure our schools statewide and there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ strategy,” Patrick said. “Each district will decide the path that’s best for them.”

Patrick's office also said funding is pledged to schools to install emergency exit push-bar doors designed to only be opened from the inside of a building.

The Dallas-based company Garrett Metal Detectors will provide a security analysis and free training to Santa Fe ISD staff members, according to Patrick's news release.

