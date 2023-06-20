98º

LIVE

Politics

Who is Francis Suarez, Republican candidate for president?

Suarez has been Mayor of Miami since 2017

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: 2024 Presidential Candidate Profile, Elections, Politics, Francis Suarez
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Francis Suarez is trying to make U.S. political history in one regard.

No sitting mayor of a U.S. city has ever been elected president, but that’s something Suarez wants to change after declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on June 14.

The 45-year-old Suarez has served as Mayor of Miami, Florida since 2017.

Other than his time as Mayor of Miami, Suarez has limited political experience.

But he hopes being the lone Hispanic candidate at the moment and his youth compared to other candidates can appeal to voters.

Before being elected mayor, Suarez served on the Miami City Commission and was a lawyer.

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email