What was your reaction to first presidential debate? Let us know with your emojis

After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the first of three presidential debates is now over.

Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden and the Republican incumbent nominee, President Donald Trump, met face-to-face on the same stage for the first time during this election year and debated various issues and questions posed by moderator Chris Wallace.

So, what did you think of responses and ideas presented by Biden and Trump?

Let us know your reaction by clicking on an emoji below each statement that was made.