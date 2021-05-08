Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Shoppers walk towards a garage after leaving the Aventura Mall where a shooting left three people injured and several suspects in custody, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Aventura, Fla. Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall when shots rang out. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – A shooting at an upscale South Florida shopping mall that began as a fight between two groups of people left three persons injured Saturday afternoon and sent mall patrons fleeing, according to police and local reports.

Live aerial TV news footage showed mall patrons running from the Aventura Mall after reports of gunfire as law enforcement vehicles converged on the scene.

Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall and then there was a shooting.

One individual in one of the groups produced a gun, and an individual in the other group produced a gun and fired it, said an Aventura police spokesman, Michael Bentolila, briefing reporters on live television.

Police said the three people injured were being treated at hospitals and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Aventura Police also tweeted later that authorities had several suspects in custody who were being questioned by detectives. Police had no immediate report on what touched off the incident.

Authorities said all patrons and employees were escorted from the shopping complex and added officials were restricting access to the mall until further notice.

Aventura City Manager Ron Wasson told The Miami Herald that authorities were sweeping the area in case someone dropped a firearm.