Man accused of attempted robbery after being shot by victim

HOUSTON - A man who was shot during an attempted robbery has now been charged, according to court records.

A man and his wife were leaving Randall's grocery store around 2:30 p.m. at 3099 Fry Road when the man noticed their vehicle had a flat tire, according to court documents.

While the man was changing the tire, the accused robber, Dexter Calvert Jackson Jr., 21, approached the couple's grocery basket and took the woman's laptop bag out of the cart, according to court documents.

The man heard his wife scream and saw Jackson grabbing the bag while holding a handgun, according to court documents. The man brandished his handgun and Jackson fired his weapon at the man while running away, according to court documents. The man returned fire as Jackson got into a nearby vehicle, officials said.

As the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, the man continued shooting at the vehicle -- hitting it several times in the back window before the vehicle crashed in the median on Fry Road, directly in front of the Randall's, according to court documents.

Several bystanders told Harris County deputies that a man inside the crashed vehicle ran into a nearby neighborhood, officials said. While deputies searched the area, they received several calls of a man asking for help after being shot, officials said. Jackson was found in the neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper back-shoulder area and was taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, officials said.

Jackson was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

