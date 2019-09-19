Was your car towed due to flooding? Here's where to go to get it back

HOUSTON - If you were one of the many Houston residents forced to abandon your flooded or stalled vehicle as a deluge of rain from Tropical Depression Imelda flooded roads throughout the city, your car may have been towed by the time you are able to search for it.

Houston City officials said they will likely begin towing vehicles blocking public roadways as flood water starts to recede.

If your car was towed in Houston, you can search for it at www.findmytowedcar.com or you can call the Harris County Tow Line at 713-308-8580.

Here is a list of towed car lines for other counties in the southeast Texas coastal region:

Galveston County Sheriff (Galveston, Bolivar, La Marque, Texas City, Hitchcock, Santa Fe): 409-766-2322

Galveston County Sheriff (League City, Dickinson, Bacliff , San Leon, Kemah , Friendswood , Algoa ): 281-534-3515

, San Leon, , , ): 281-534-3515 Montgomery County Tow Line: 936-760-5871

Waller County Sheriff: 979-826-8282

Brazoria County Sheriff: 979-864-2338

County Sheriff: 979-864-2338 Liberty County Sheriff: 912-876-2131

Fort Bend County Sheriff: 281-341-4665

