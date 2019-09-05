Prosecutors: Boyfriend will be charged in connection with case of child found dead in closet

HOUSTON - Prosecutors said the boyfriend of the mother charged in connection with her daughter's death will also be charged in the case.

KPRC 2 was in the courtroom Thursday when prosecutors announced that Priscilla Torres' boyfriend will be formally charged with tampering with evidence namely a human corpse.

"We believe he was in the apartment with Priscilla Torres and that the acted together," prosecutors said. "(They) put the body in the closet and then left the scene for multiple days before Priscilla Torres reported this to police."

The charged are expected to be filed Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Torres' boyfriend has a criminal history involving children.

What Happened?

Torres was arrested and charged Tuesday after her 5-year-old daughter was found dead in a closet at her boyfriend's northwest Houston apartment.

Authorities said the child had been dead for several days, police said.

"It's very troubling no matter how the child died, whether it was accidental or intentional death, for a body to be in a closet for several days," said Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department. "It's just pretty unthinkable."

According to court records, Torres initially told police she was giving her daughter a bath and she left the child alone for a few minutes, and when Torres returned, there was an empty bottle of toilet bowl cleaner floating next to the child.

Court documents revealed that after more questioning, Torres changed her story and said her boyfriend had given the child a bath while she made dinner.

What's next?

Torres went before a judge Thursday and her bond was set at $50,000. If she posts bail, Torres will have to wear an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to see her boyfriend.

If convicted, Torres will be facing a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

