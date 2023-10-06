81º
ATTN EARTHLINGS: Ring is offering $1M to catch extraterrestrial creatures on camera👽🛸

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Now this is out of this world... literally?

The popular doorbell camera company Ring is offering some BIG bucks for the lucky person who is able to catch something that the average person has never seen before.

The company is asking for those with a Ring camera to be on the lookout for one peculiar thing.

If you’re the earthling who is able to catch any extraterrestrial creatures on camera, you can get a hefty $1,000,000!

That’s right. A million BIG ONES could be in your pocket.

If you can’t see a creature, don’t worry. You can still enter for a chance to win an “Out of this World” Prize for a $500 Amazon gift card.

According to a post on Instagram, “Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication captured on your Ring device are also highly encouraged.

Do you believe? Click here for the official rules.

