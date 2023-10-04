82º
Southbound feeder road of Sam Houston Pkwy closed after fatal crash at intersection of N. Lake Houston Pkwy

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The southbound feeder road of Sam Houston Pkwy is shut down following a fatal crash involving a sedan and an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of N. Lake Houston Pkwy and E. Sam Houston Pkwy N.

The sheriff’s office said one person is confirmed dead at the scene and another has been transported to a hospital.

