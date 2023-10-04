Southbound feeder road of Sam Houston Pkwy closed after fatal crash at intersection of N. Lake Houston Pkwy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The southbound feeder road of Sam Houston Pkwy is shut down following a fatal crash involving a sedan and an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to fatal crash at the intersection of N Lake Houston Pkwy @ E Sam Houston Pkwy N. Crash involves an 18-wheeler and sedan. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene and another has been transported to a hospital.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/AQ8m9RFW7L — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 4, 2023

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of N. Lake Houston Pkwy and E. Sam Houston Pkwy N.

The sheriff’s office said one person is confirmed dead at the scene and another has been transported to a hospital.