FBI Houston looking for more diversity

HOUSTON – Have what it takes to be a Special Agent for the FBI?

FBI Houston is hosting an information session to recruit special agents Thursday evening.

To promote diversity, FBI Houston wants to encourage minorities and women to attend.

Candidates who are interested must be U.S. Citizens, be between 23-36 years old and have at least two years of professional experiece with a Bachelor’s degree or an advanced degree.

The information session begins at 6 p.m. To register, click here.