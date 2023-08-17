Crossing guard taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Pomona subdivision in Manvel

MANVEL, Texas – A woman who was working as a crossing guard on Thursday morning was reportedly hit by a vehicle near Manvel.

According to the Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the incident took place on Kirby Drive at Sycamore Grove in the Pomona Subdivision.

Deputies say the guard was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the road.

When medical personnel arrived at the scene, the woman was reportedly conscious and breathing.

It is unclear if the driver remained on the scene or if they will be charged in this case.

Alvin ISD gave the following statement:

“Alvin ISD officials are aware of an incident that transpired this morning at Pomona Elementary. A crossing guard was involved in a minor accident when the mirror of a passing car clipped her, causing her to fall and hit her head. As a precautionary measure, emergency services were immediately called, and the crossing guard was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for observation. The safety and well-being of all staff and students are of utmost importance, and we are closely monitoring the situation.”