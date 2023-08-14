2 people, including 12-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in SE Houston

Man, 12-year-old shot in drive by shooting in SE Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old and a man were shot at a SE Houston gas station early Monday.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Almeda Genoa Road shortly after midnight.

According to Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, the 12-year-old was inside a car at a gas station off of Cullen. The man was nearby.

At some point, around 1:30 a.m., a blue SUV drove by and opened fire using what police believed was an AR-15-style rifle, then fled the scene.

Both the 12-year-old and the man were hit. They were rushed to an area hospital in Pearland where they are expected to be OK.

Police believe the shooting was believed to be a “random case of violence.”

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD’s Major Assaults Division at 713 308-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.