Teen arrested, charged after killing woman, injuring man during shooting at nightclub in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an after-hours club in southwest Houston.

Jermaine Torres has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 8, around 6:50 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located at 5712 South Gessner Road.

Investigators said two groups of people got into an argument while leaving the club, and Toress pulled out a gun, shooting a 23-year-old woman and 29-year-old man.

The woman, identified as Princess Ortega, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Toress fled the nightclub on foot, but was arrested and charged days later on July 14.