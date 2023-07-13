Houston ‘swingers’ Swan Mansion criminal complaint filed, alleging young children saw ‘nude frolicking’

HOUSTON – A criminal complaint has been filed against the operators of Baytown’s Swan Mansion after young children were reportedly exposed to naked partygoers at the weekend swingers’ getaway, Dolcefino Consulting said Thursday in a news release.

The firm said the children’s parents reported the indecent exposure to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently under investigation.

KPRC 2 confirmed with the Sheriff’s Department Thursday that the complaint was filed on May 27.

Dolcefino Consulting said the incident happened when several children were riding horses at a stable next to the mansion and saw guests partying naked outside by the mansion pool.

The person who was renting out the stable for a riding academy during the time of the incident told Dolcefino Consulting that the parents are outraged.

“They’re angry. They’re angry because they don’t know the full impact that can lead up and where does that go from here? Do they need therapy?” asked Roxanne Lee, the operator of the riding academy, in information emailed out by Dolcefino Consulting.

Dolcefino Consulting said it warned Baytown City Council about the sexcapades at Swan more than a year ago, but officials took no action to shut it down, claiming it didn’t meet the definition of an adult encounter parlor despite its ads on swingers websites.

“The Sex Doctors investigation began after we learned of legal action between the Swan Mansion operators and the former owners,” the firm’s news release said. “In the latest incident, Lee claims she lost 12 clients after the outdoor nude frolicking at the mansion and couldn’t afford to pay rent. She claims Swan Mansion operator Bear Murray is now holding her horses hostage. Animal Cruelty officers were at the scene this week. Murray is a therapist who was ordered last year to stop claiming he is a medical doctor.”

Swan Mansion claims to operate a bed and breakfast, which has to approve guests interested in sexual exploration, according to Dolcefino Consulting.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC 2 it reached out to the owner of the Swan Mansion, Bear Murray, who said he was a licensed sexologist and psychiatrist but indicated he could not provide further information due to medical privacy laws. The Sheriff’s Office said Murray added that he was going to “take care of the issue” by installing privacy screens and fences.

The mansion is at 6711 Sjolander Road on the edge of Baytown just south of Interstate 10.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Swan Mansion for a response to the complaint. We are awaiting his response.