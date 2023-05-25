Meow Wolf coming soon to 2 Texas cities, including Houston

People walk into an infinity room exhibit at Omega Mart, an immersive art installation by arts production company Meow Wolf, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. The installation is located at Area15, a retail and entertainment complex in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HOUSTON – It’s not a dream, Texas! A psychedelic, immersive experience is coming to two Texas cities soon, and Houston is one of them.

Houston City Council approved construction of the new Meow Wolf location during their meeting on May 17, as pointed out by Community Impact Newspaper. It is slated for completion in 2024.

The new location will take place at a historic warehouse built in 1917, located at 2117 Opelusas Street in the Fifth Ward area.

According to City Council, Agenda Item No. 20 says the warehouse will be redeveloped as a cultural arts district with restaurants, art gallery spaces, and retail shops.

Officials with Meow Wolf said they also plan to utilize local artists for opportunities to showcase their work by offering them space near the site.

In addition to Houston, those who can’t wait to enjoy the experience can drive north to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as a new Grapevine location will open its doors on July 14.

Dubbed “The Real Unreal,” it’s described as a “mind-bending, interactive art experience” for all ages, according to its website.

Meow Wolf has locations along with unique experiences in Las Vegas, Denver, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. To learn more, go here.

