TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving at least 4 vehicles leaves 1 person dead on I-10 East near Beltway 8

At least one person is dead after a four vehicle crash on I-10 Eastbound at Beltway 8 in east Harris County Saturday morning.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit are en route to the scene.
All eastbound lanes headed toward Baytown are shut down as the crash is being investigated.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.
Traffic alert: @HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal crash that occurred outbound at 14789 East IH-10. It appears 4-vehicles are involved and 1 person had been confirmed deceased. All eastbound/outbound lanes are blocked and shut down at this time. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/THG7BMKybX— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 15, 2023