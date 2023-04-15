71º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving at least 4 vehicles leaves 1 person dead on I-10 East near Beltway 8

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Fatal crash on I-10 near Baytown (Houston TranStar)

At least one person is dead after a four vehicle crash on I-10 Eastbound at Beltway 8 in east Harris County Saturday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit are en route to the scene.

All eastbound lanes headed toward Baytown are shut down as the crash is being investigated.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

KPRC 2 is working to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

