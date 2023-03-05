North Shore Little League receives field makeover thanks to Ball Park Buns and Rolls

HOUSTON – It’s opening day and the North Shore Little League hit a home run!

The program started Saturday morning with a parade, a big celebration, and free food. It’s one of three teams that received a field makeover thanks to Ball Park Buns and Rolls and several other sponsors.

It’s a huge win for Claudia and the Northshore Little League Challengers. The team gives players with disabilities a chance to play ball.

“The sponsors have been awesome,” Leslie Luciano said.

Two fields at the complex were leveled to allow players in wheelchairs better access to play. The grass was restored, and a new tree was planted near the field to enhance shade for game watchers.

“Within the last three years, we had all four fields re-done. The fields had hills and different things. Especially with our special needs students with wheelchairs, it was hard to get around the field. Also, when it rained, we would lose a field for about three to four days sometimes,” Eric Kirchner said.

Kirchner is the President of the North Shore Little League. He says it’s a big help because the program does not receive anything from the city or county.

“We lease our lane for $10,000 a year. We have to pay for our own lights, which is $1,500 whether we are here or not so. If you’re here, it’s over $3,000,” he said. “Different things like that we have to do. We have to purchase all of our equipment.”

Parents can see the difference and players are just excited to play ball.

“It’s been great, everything they have done. Not only for the regular teams but also for the players with disabilities who use wheelchairs and move around because we have kids with different disabilities,” Luciano said.

If you would like to sponsor the North Shore Little League visit their Facebook page.